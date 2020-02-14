Image caption Twelve reports of illegal butchery were made to police between June and October

Two men have pleaded guilty to the illegal slaughter of sheep and lambs.

Twelve reports of illegal butchery were made to police in Northamptonshire between 22 June and 7 October.

Robert Iordan, 23, and Florin Nutu, 36, from Birmingham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal in relation to the slaughter and illegal butchery of sheep and lambs.

Voirel Manu, 39, has pleaded not guilty and will face trial at Northampton Crown Court in March.

Iordan and Nutu, both of Dunsink Road, changed their pleas to guilty earlier.

They were arrested on the A14 following the discovery of nine illegally butchered sheep near Welton in October.

The pair will be sentenced on the conclusion of the trial of Mr Manu, of no fixed address.