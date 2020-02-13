Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Northamptonshire county councillor Brian Binley was an MP for 10 years

Former MP Brian Binley has been fined and given six points on his licence after being caught speeding for the second time in a year.

He was caught in Wellingborough driving his Jaguar at 64mph (102km/h) in a 40mph (64km/h) zone on 27 April 2019.

Mr Binley, 77, who was Conservative MP for Northampton South between 2005 and 2015, was also found to be using an expired licence.

He admitted the offences at Northampton Magistrates Court.

Mr Binley, of Parker Way, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire, was fined £293 for speeding, £146 for driving with an expired licence, and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

He was banned from driving for six months in May 2019 after a separate speeding offence saw him tot up 12 points on his licence. He also lost his licence in 2007, again after reaching 12 points.

Mr Binley declined to comment.