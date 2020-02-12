Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

There are "no plans" to launch a public inquiry into the crash death of Harry Dunn, the government has said.

Mr Dunn 19, died after a crash in Northamptonshire in August and US national Anne Sacoolas is suspected of causing his death by dangerous driving.

Family spokesman Radd Seiger called for the inquiry after reports Ms Sacoolas worked as a CIA spy.

But the Foreign Office (FO) said it was "confident" the case had been "handled properly and lawfully throughout".

Ms Sacoolas, 42, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to the US.

Image caption Anne Sacoolas pictured on her wedding day in 2003

The crash happened on 27 August outside RAF Croughton, where Ms Sacoolas's husband Jonathan worked as a US intelligence officer.

In January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the UK's request for her extradition.

Mr Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, have asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab whether he was notified of Ms Sacoolas's history with the CIA.

They have also asked Mr Raab whether she was still a serving officer.

The FO has told the family Ms Sacoolas was "notified to us as a spouse and nothing else".

Mr Seiger described the treatment of the family as "deplorable" and called for an inquiry into "who knew what and when in government".

An FO spokeswoman said: "We do not plan to hold an inquiry.

"We are doing everything we can to support Harry's family and help them get justice and are confident the case has been handled properly and lawfully throughout."

She added Mr Raab would like to offer them a further meeting "should they wish to meet".