Image copyright Northamptonshire Badger Group Image caption The Northamptonshire Badger Group rescued and released the badger

Staff working in a shop had a shock when they found a badger had fallen through the ceiling and landed behind a counter.

The badger came through a ceiling panel in the Superdrug store in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre and then ran under the perfume counter.

The Northamptonshire Badger Group was called to rescue the female animal and subsequently set it free.

Sally Jones, from the group, said it was "the oddest rescue we've ever had".

She said she did not know how the young female badger got into the shop on Sunday, which was closed to the public at the time.

"There were four of our members there to catch the badger and we are really perplexed as to how it got into the Grosvenor Centre."

Ms Jones said it was suggested it could have entered via ducts in the back of the shop and staff saw it "fall through the ceiling".

Staff said the badger hit the floor and it "trundled off a bit dazed".

Ms Jones said by the time the group arrived to rescue the badger "there were perfume bottles strewn over the floor".

She explained they were able to capture the animal and took it away to "assess her".

"She was very calm, no sign of any injuries or anything and we took [the badger] to a safe place that we know she can be released."

The badger was set free later the same day.

