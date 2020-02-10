Image copyright NANNA Image caption Diddy had been in the care of an animal charity for 16 years after an operation went wrong

A disabled Shetland pony has died after he was caught under a shelter that was upended during Storm Ciara.

The animal, named Diddy, had been in the care of animal charity NANNA in Irthlingborough, Northamptonshire for 16 years.

Petrina Alderman from the charity said: "He was just such a character and he was just so loved."

The UK continues to feel the after-effects of the storm which brought flooding and severe gales.

The charity said it believed the field shelter had been secured, but amid gusts of 60mph it came loose causing "an almighty crash".

Ms Alderman said other horses "just bolted", but Diddy would not have been able to move as quickly.

She said she found Diddy lying under the upturned shelter and she believed he "died instantly and did not suffer".

'Heartbreaking'

Diddy came to the charity after an operation went wrong, only able to use his front legs and with a twisted neck.

Ms Alderman said he had "started to trot" and would "go with us to meet the public and was a favourite with everyone".

She said it was "heartbreaking" to see "his herd standing around looking and nudging him to get up" after he was discovered.

Yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and wind are in force for large swathes of the UK due to the storm.

Some areas experienced a month-and-a-half's worth of rainfall and gusts of 97mph on Sunday, resulting in flooding and power cuts across the East of England.