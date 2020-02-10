Kelmarsh crash: Car driver dies after collision with lorry and cycle
- 10 February 2020
A 22-year-old man has died after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a lorry and a bicycle.
The driver's silver Vauxhall Corsa collided with a blue articulated Volvo lorry and a white bicycle on Harborough Road, near Kelmarsh, Northamptonshire, at about 07:35 GMT on Friday.
The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northamptonshire Police has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.