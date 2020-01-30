Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption David Chandler had been preparing to push the compressor unit when ammonia gas exploded out of a pipe and into his face

Carlsberg is to be prosecuted under health and safety laws after a worker was killed during an ammonia leak at its UK brewery.

David Chandler, 45, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, died after gas leaked from the refrigeration system at Carlsberg in Northampton on 9 November 2016.

The brewer and Crowley Carbon UK Ltd, a contractor on a project to remove a compressor, have been charged.

A hearing is to be held at Birmingham magistrates' court on 6 March.

David Beak, a colleague of Mr Chandler, was seriously injured and a number of other people, including emergency service workers, needed medical attention.

Image copyright Geograph/Oast House Archive Image caption Twenty-two people needed hospital treatment following the ammonia leak

An inquest held in June 2018 heard grey and white smoke came out of a valve in pipework surrounding the compressor following a "massive explosion".

Mr Beak told the inquest the "big white cloud" had blinded him but he had managed to find a hand rail, went through a door and eventually escaped on to the roof.

Mr Chandler died after inhaling ammonia. He was married and had two daughters, who were aged one and five at the time.

Carlsberg Supply Company UK Ltd will face charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999.

Crowley Carbon UK Ltd, of Marlow, Buckinghamshire will face charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.