Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The parents of Harry Dunn say they have had a "very honest" and "positive" meeting with the Foreign Secretary.

Mr Dunn 19, died after a crash in Northamptonshire in August and US national Anne Sacoolas is suspected of causing his death by dangerous driving.

The United States has turned down an extradition request for Mrs Sacoolas.

After talks with Dominic Raab, Mr Dunn's family spokesman said they were "satisfied that the Foreign Secretary is in there batting for Harry".

The case will be raised with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, when he visits the UK on Wednesday.

Mr Pompeo turned down the extradition request in an email to the UK Government on Thursday evening.

Ms Sacoolas, 42, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return home to the US.

The crash happened outside RAF Croughton, where Mrs Sacoolas's husband Jonathan worked as an intelligence officer.

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas pictured on her wedding day in 2003

Ms Sacoolas is to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said the chance of her ever returning to the UK is very low.

Mr Johnson also told US President Donald Trump of "the need" for Mrs Sacoolas to return after the extradition request was refused.

Mr Dunn's family held talks with Mr Raab on Monday and afterwards Mr Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles said: "Dialogue was very open, everything was very honest, every question we had was answered.

"He was able to look us in the eye, we could see his anger with the decision of the States turning down the extradition request."

She also called on Mr Johnson to "use his power" to put pressure on the US to send Mrs Sacoolas back to the UK.