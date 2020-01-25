Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told US President Donald Trump of "the need" for the suspect in the Harry Dunn case to return to the UK, No 10 has said.

In a telephone conversation with the president the prime minister spoke of "the need to secure justice for Harry's family", following the fatal crash.

It comes after the US rejected the UK's extradition request for Anne Sacoolas.

She was driving a car that was in collision with Mr Dunn's motorcycle near RAF Croughton in 2019.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson had raised the issue again in a phone call with the president on Friday.

Image caption Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles has said the family's determination to get justice is "stronger than ever"

"The Prime Minister raised the tragic case of Harry Dunn, and the need to secure justice for Harry's family," a spokesman said.

"He reiterated the need for the individual involved to return to the UK."

Ms Sacoolas, 42, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash in August and was able to return home to the US.

The crash happened outside the Northamptonshire RAF base where Mrs Sacoolas's husband Jonathan worked as an intelligence officer.

Ms Sacoolas is to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving but Mr Johnson has previously said the chance of her ever returning to the UK is very low.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom met Mr Dunn's family on Friday, the day after she had informed them of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to refuse the extradition request.