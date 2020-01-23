Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The US has turned down an extradition request for one of its citizens to be charged over the death of motorcyclist Harry Dunn, a family spokesman said.

Mr Dunn, 19, died after a crash in Northamptonshire in August which led to the suspect, Anne Sacoolas, leaving for the US under diplomatic immunity.

The Home Office started extradition proceedings on charges of causing the death by dangerous driving.

Spokesman Radd Seiger said "the fight goes on" for Mr Dunn's family.

He said the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turned down the extradition request, which the family's constituency MP Andrea Leadsom informed them about.

Mr Dunn's family said they would react fully to the news on Friday morning, adding "the fight goes on" for justice for their son.

'Highly inappropriate'

Ms Leadsom is due to meet the US ambassador Woody Johnson in London on Friday to discuss the case.

When the Home Office started extradition proceedings the US State Department said the request would be "highly inappropriate".

It insisted Ms Sacoolas' status at the time of the crash meant she had diplomatic immunity.

Prime minister Boris Johnson previously said the chance of the suspect ever returning to the UK was very low.

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas pictured on her wedding day in 2003

Mr Dunn died after his motorbike was in collision with a car owned by Mrs Sacoolas.

The crash happened outside RAF Croughton where Mrs Sacoolas' husband Jonathan worked as an intelligence officer.

The 42-year-old left the UK and returned to her native US, claiming diplomatic immunity.