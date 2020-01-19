Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

Boris Johnson has said he will raise the "driving habits" of US personnel at an RAF base near where Harry Dunn died with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mr Dunn, 19, was hit by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, who left for the US claiming diplomatic immunity.

The prime minister was speaking after footage emerged of a car being driven on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton.

Mr Johnson said he would "work for justice for Harry Dunn and his family".

This car was filmed on Friday on the wrong side of the road near the RAF base close to where Harry Dunn died

The footage, captured on Friday, shows a blue BMW having to brake sharply on a road near the base.

A police vehicle was struck by a car on the wrong side of the same road in October.

Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: "I want to be absolutely clear on the fact that these incidents just cannot keep happening."

He said he had requested a meeting with officials from the base to discuss road safety and that he expected it to take place next week.

Harry Dunn's family, including his mother Charlotte Charles, have been campaigning for justice

The prime minister is in Berlin ahead of an international summit on Libya with world leaders including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mr Johnson told Sky News: "We're certainly raising all those issues about the driving habits of US personnel at the base, and we're continuing to work for justice for Harry Dunn and for his family."

Boris Johnson is in Berlin for an international summit on Libya hosted by hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel

The Dunn family spokesman, Radd Seiger, said watching the footage made him feel sick.

"Harry's parents want, more than anything else, for this to never happen to a family again, and I look forward to entering into talks with the authorities, on both sides of the Atlantic, to make sure it never does," Mr Seiger said.

Anne Sacoolas pictured on her wedding day in 2003

Mr Dunn died in hospital after a head-on crash with a car on 27 August last year near RAF Croughton.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence officer, is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road and has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

She claimed diplomatic immunity after the collision, left for her home country and has refused to return to the UK despite an extradition attempt.