Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The Home Office has requested the extradition of a US woman to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

Mr Dunn, 19, died in a road crash in Northamptonshire in August which led to the suspect, Anne Sacoolas, leaving for the US under diplomatic immunity.

Extradition proceedings were started in December.

The Home Office said the matter was "now a decision for the US authorities".

Mr Dunn died after his motorbike was in collision with a car owned by Mrs Sacoolas outside RAF Croughton where her husband Jonathan worked as an intelligence officer.

'Step towards achieving justice'

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, left the UK and returned to her native US, claiming diplomatic immunity.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Following the Crown Prosecution Service's charging decision, the Home Office has sent an extradition request to the United States for Anne Sacoolas on charges of causing death by dangerous driving. This is now a decision for the US authorities."

When the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced extradition proceedings, US officials said it was not "a helpful development" and Mrs Sacoolas' lawyer said she would not return to the UK.

Lawyer Amy Jefress said: "Anne will not return voluntarily to the UK to face a potential jail sentence for what was a terrible but unintentional accident."

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas pictured on her wedding day in 2003

Reacting to the extradition request on behalf of Harry Dunn's family, spokesman Radd Seiger said: "I have learned that the extradition request for Anne Sacoolas has been delivered today to the United States Department of Justice in accordance with the requirements laid out in the treaty between the two countries and I have notified the parents.

"This will not of course bring Harry back, but in the circumstances of all that this family have been through, they are pleased with the development and feel that it is a huge step towards achieving justice for Harry and making good on the promise that they made to him on the night he died that they would secure justice for him.

"Despite the unwelcome public comments currently emanating from the US administration that Anne Sacoolas will never be returned, Harry's parents, as victims, will simply look forward to the legal process unfolding, as it must now do, confident in the knowledge that the rule of law will be upheld.

"They will simply take things one step at a time and not get ahead of themselves. However, no one, whether diplomat or otherwise, is above the law."

Can Anne Sacoolas be extradited?

The extradition request is sent via the British Embassy to the US State Department.

A lawyer will then decide whether it falls under the dual-criminality treaty, where the alleged offence is a crime in both countries and carries a prison sentence of at least a year.

The maximum sentence for causing death by dangerous driving is 14 years' imprisonment, although this is usually reserved for the most serious cases.

The US may reject the request for extradition, arguing that Mrs Sacoolas is still entitled to diplomatic immunity.

Image caption Charlotte Charles told reporters outside the CPS headquarters the charging decision was a "huge step"

In December, Mr Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles said the family was "relieved" Mrs Sacoolas had "finally" been charged.

"We made that promise to him the night we lost him to seek justice thinking it was going to be really easy," she said.

"We had no idea it was going to be so hard and it would take so long."