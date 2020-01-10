Image copyright Facebook Image caption Emily Evans-Schreiber used the money stolen from her grandmother to pay for travel and clothes

A former model and fashion designer has been given a suspended sentence for stealing £230,251 from her grandmother who had dementia.

Emily Evans-Schreiber, 38, of Naseby, Northamptonshire, pleaded guilty to theft at Northampton Crown Court.

The court heard she spent the money on holidays and designer clothes but avoided serving time because she was the sole carer for her young child.

Judge Rebecca Crane said the sentence was a "second chance".

Daughter reported by mother

The court heard that after Evans-Schreiber became unemployed whilst living in London her mother bought her a house in Naseby.

In January 2018 she was asked to help look after her maternal grandmother, who was in her 90s and had dementia.

Through a mandate, authorised by her grandmother, Evans-Schreiber was able to gain access her grandmother's finances.

Between April 2018 and December 2018 Evans-Schreiber made 42 transactions from her grandmother's account to her own, which at the time only had £40 in it.

The court was told that she used the money to pay for worldwide travel, including to Los Angeles, high-end hotels and cosmetic treatments.

Her mother became "concerned" about her lifestyle, as she was still unemployed, and contacted the bank and police.

Alcohol addiction

The police obtained bank statements for the grandmother's account and discovered the transactions to Evans-Schreiber, which had been labelled "bills", "care", and "savings".

When police searched her house they found "luxury products" including designer shoes, clothing, handbags and sunglasses.

The defence noted that, although she admitted taking the money, she had left enough for the care and bills of her grandmother, who has since died.

Judge Crane said her sentencing decision was "very difficult" as Evans-Schreiber was the sole carer for her young child.

She also said Evans-Schreiber had suffered from depression, and spent time for alcohol addiction at the Priory Clinic in 2018.

Judge Crane sentenced Evans-Schreiber to two years, suspended for 20 months.

She said: "Do not come to this court asking for a second chance, that is what you have been given with this sentence."

Evans-Schreiber also has to do 150 hours unpaid work and attend an alcohol treatment programme for six months.