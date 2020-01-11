Image copyright Amber Carter-Thompson Image caption Amber Carter-Thompson says she was in Wellingborough Road in Northampton when she was struck

The victim of a hit-and-run whose mother turned detective to find CCTV of the crash said the sentencing of the driver meant she could "move on".

Amber Carter-Thompson was crossing a road in Northampton on Good Friday when she was struck, breaking her leg.

Arthur Desborough, 87, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop.

Desborough of Ashley Way, Northampton, was fined £633 and given eight points on his licence by town magistrates.

Ms Carter-Thompson said she wanted to "fully focus on my recovery post-op and the future".

The 29-year-old said she was crossing Wellingborough Road at about 23:00 BST on 19 April with a friend when her leg was hit by the vehicle.

After waiting a week for police to contact them, her mother, Gail Thompson, took matters into her own hands.

She said: "Within the space of six hours we got CCTV of it happening."

'Fantastic support'

Northamptonshire Police said the CCTV footage allowed them to identify the driver.

Ms Carter-Thompson, from Sevenoaks, Kent, said: "I am glad the court case is over so that I can move on from the ordeal.

"Accidents happen and I hold no grudges.

"I am grateful that I continue to have fantastic support from friends and family."