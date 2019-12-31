Image caption Methodist Minister the Reverend Andrew Farrington (left) and Anglican minister Canon Neil Clarke inspected the returned silver

Stolen church silverware including items dating from medieval times has been found and handed back.

St Giles Anglican and Methodist Church in Desborough, Northamptonshire, was burgled between 11:30 GMT on Sunday and 08:30 on Monday.

But the items were returned after after a man found them in his garden, near the church.

The Reverend Andrew Farrington said: "We are amazed and delighted and thanking God for that miracle."

Image caption Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police

Thieves caused damage to the front and rear doors of the church when they broke in.

Once inside the offenders caused "further significant damage" to access the safe where the silverware was kept, police said.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police.