Image copyright HMIP Image caption The prison also continues to have a problem with "an almost constant stream of litter from cell windows", the report says

A prison's inaction over tackling illicit drugs is "inexplicable", a report has found.

More than 25% of inmates at HMP Onley - on the Northamptonshire-Warwickshire border - tested positive for drugs, twice the average for similar prisons.

An HM Inspectorate of Prisons report said the availability of drugs "remained a serious concern".

A Prison Service spokesman said it was developing a substance-free wing to help prisoners overcome addition.

Image caption About 80% of inmates at the prison are from London

Chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke described the lack of attention to tackling the prison's drug problem as "inexplicable".

Other "considerable challenges" include staff shortages which "continues to blight progress".

An inspection of HMP Onley, near Rugby, earlier this year highlighted violence apparently fuelled by London gang rivalries and described the prison as "fundamentally unsafe".

About 80% of inmates at the training prison, which holds about 740 prisoners, come from the London area, according to inspectors.

They visited the Category C prison in November and found it had taken "robust action" to tackle violence, including "predatory behaviour towards new arrivals".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Prime Minster David Cameron visited HMP Onley in 2016

It had also made good progress on providing clean, safe cells to newly arrived prisoners.

Mr Clarke said: "The lack of progress in improving education, work and skills outcomes for prisoners, given that Onley is a training prison, is a concern."

A Prison Service spokesman said: ""Further work is being done to tackle drug use, including the recruitment of more staff and the development of a substance-free wing that will help prisoners to overcome addiction.

"We are also improving the support provided to our staff, including better training opportunities and mentoring for newer prison officers."