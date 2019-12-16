Murder probe launched over Earls Barton death
16 December 2019
Police have begun a murder investigation after a person was killed in a Northamptonshire village.
Officers were called to Elderton Way, on a new-build estate in Earls Barton, near Wellingborough, shortly after 20:00 GMT on Sunday, police said.
The Northamptonshire force said it would release more details as soon as they became available.
Detectives have asked for anyone who might have any information to come forward.