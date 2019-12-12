Image copyright Facebook/Levi Davis Image caption Levi Davis, 25, died after being stabbed on Saturday

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a mother-of-two stabbed to death following a car crash has been released with no further action.

Levi Davis, 25, died in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, on Saturday.

Northamptonshire Police said that after viewing CCTV footage "which shows the entire incident from start to finish" a decision was taken to release the 27-year-old arrested man.

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of another man.

Ms Davis was in a VW Polo that collided with a Vauxhall van just before an argument broke out, police have previously said.

Image caption Jake Swords has been charged with attempted murder in Rushden

Det Insp Pete Long, senior investigating officer, said that the man arrested on suspicion of murder was released after talks with the Crown Prosecution Service.

"I know there is an extensive amount of interest and speculation surrounding this case and I know this decision may leave many people confused, he said.

"However I want to reassure the community in Rushden that this has been an exceptionally thorough investigation involving very experienced detectives from across the region."

He added it "will be a source of frustration to many people that we are unable to go into more detail", but acknowledged the ongoing court proceedings.

On Monday, Jake Dean Swords, 27, of Rushden, appeared before magistrates in Northampton accused of attempted murder.

He is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court in January.

Northamptonshire Police is not seeking anyone else in connection with this case.