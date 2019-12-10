Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Juan the frog ended up in Tesco in Northampton after hopping into a crate of bananas

A frog from Ecuador has been found in a bunch of bananas at a Tesco in Northampton.

Staff at the Clannell Road shop spotted the tiny amphibian amidst the fruit and called animal inspectors.

It is thought to have made the 5,000-mile trip by hopping into a shipping crate as it was being loaded in the South American country, the RSPCA charity said.

The frog - nicknamed Juan - is in "good condition" despite his long trip.

Animal collection officer Greg Hagen said: "I never quite know what I'm going to get called out to, or indeed where, but when 'frog in Tesco' appeared on my list of jobs, it was a bit of a surprise.

"It must have been quite an ordeal for Juan, travelling all that way in a box of bananas and turning up in Northampton, but he had been really carefully looked after by the staff until I could get there which was really kind of them."

It is not yet known what type of frog Juan is, but it is being cared for by an exotic animal specialist