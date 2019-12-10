Image copyright Facebook/Levi Davis Image caption Levi Davis, 25, died after being stabbed on Saturday

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of another man, following an incident in which a woman was stabbed to death.

Jake Dean Swords, 27, of Rushden, is due to appear before magistrates in Northampton accused of trying to kill the man, also 27.

Levi Davis, a 25-year-old mother of two, died in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, on Saturday night.

A man aged 27 has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Ms Davis was in a VW Polo that collided with a Vauxhall van before an argument broke out, police said.

A 13-year-old boy, also arrested on suspicion of murder, was released on Sunday night with no further action to be taken.

Floral tributes to Ms Davis, who lived on Wellingborough Road, have been left near the scene.