Northamptonshire Police fire 'dumb bint’ Facebook post inspector
A police inspector has been fired for using sexually violent language on Facebook.
Anthony Rawson made the comments - which included the term "dumb bint" - in December 2018, having been warned about his social media use three months earlier.
He was found guilty of gross misconduct by a disciplinary panel at Northamptonshire Police's headquarters.
Panel chair Jane Jones said the post was "crass, facetious and shocking".
She also said the officer's "offensive" language could have amounted to a hate crime.
'Glib manner'
The disciplinary hearing was told on 29 December last year a post was shared on the private Facebook page of a colleague of Mr Rawson's.
Mr Rawson then replied with a comment about a hypothetical police complaint involving a fictitious woman he called Sandra.
He wrote that a psychopath could break into her house and commit an act of sexual violence, and concluded his post with the words "dumb bint".
The special inspector, who is a volunteer with the force, argued that his Facebook profile was separate to his police role, but the panel concluded the post had been "crafted as if it had come from a police officer".
Mr Rawson admitted he had used sexually violent language in a "glib" manner and said the post had "ruined his life".
The panel dismissed him without notice.