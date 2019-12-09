Northampton

Rushden stabbing: Boy, 13, released over woman's death

  • 9 December 2019
Wellingborough Road, Rushden.
Image caption The woman died at the scene in Wellingborough Road, Rushden

A 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed in the street has been released with no further action.

The victim, 25, was attacked at 20:30 GMT on Saturday in Wellingborough Road, Northamptonshire and died at the scene.

A man, 27, was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said he had suffered serious injuries and another 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his attempted murder.

Det Insp Pete Long, said: "This was an extremely tragic incident in which a young woman has lost her life and I want to reassure people that we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice."

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption The woman died at the scene in Wellingborough Road, Rushden

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites