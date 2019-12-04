Image caption Slowthai has announced a homecoming gig in Northampton

The Mercury music prize-nominated rapper Slowthai has announced a homecoming show as final gig of 2019.

The artist, who released his debut album earlier this year, will play Northampton's Roadmender on 28 December.

Born Tyron Frampton, the 24-year-old was number four in the BBC's Sound of 2019.

He posted on social media: "My last show of the year is back home in NORTHAMPTON."

"Thank you to everyone who came to a show/festival this year and changed my life for the better," he added.

"I love you and I'm indebted to you all."

Slowthai is currently on tour with US rap group Brockhampton.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Slowthai was nominated for the Mercury prize but lost out to fellow rapper Dave

His debut album Nothing Great About Britain went straight into the top 10 when it was released in May.

It was nominated for the prestigious Mercury prize, but lost out to rapper Dave's Psychodrama.

Speaking to the BBC, Slowthai said the album aimed to give a voice to "the people from small communities that have been forgotten about".

"It's time to let people in," he said. "Everyone, the lower class, the middle class, and even the ones in the upper who feel their life is hard."

He also played Glastonbury dressed in just his boxers and socks.

The show at Roadmender is billed as an "end of year party" with special guests, but it is not known who will be joining Slowthai.