Image copyright Kingston Family Image caption Eight of the 13 Kingston siblings, photographed in 1900, played cricket for Northamptonshire

A descendant of eight cricketing brothers who played for the same county side has spoken of his pride at their induction into a Hall of Fame.

All but one of the nine Kingston brothers played for Northamptonshire in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

A number also played rugby for Northampton Saints.

Bill Kingston, said: "We're obviously incredibly proud. Rugby and cricket run in the blood, even though we don't have the talent of our ancestors."

His grandfather, WH "Billy" Kingston, was one of 13 children and opened the batting for Northamptonshire from 1895 to 1909, and he also captained Northampton Saints.

His brother, James "Jim" Kingston, was Northamptonshire's first captain.

Hubert, Charles, Frederick, George, Walter and Harold Kingston also played for the county.

Image copyright NCCC Image caption Left to right: Jim Kingston, the first Northamptonshire cricket captain; Billy Kingston, who also captained and played rugby for Northampton Saints; and Hubert Kingston

The brothers, who have been inducted into Northamptonshire's Hall of Fame, encountered Victorian cricketing great WG Grace when they were schoolboys.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption WG Grace was known as "the Father of the Game" and is considered one of the greatest-ever cricketers

Mr Kingston, 72, said: "WG Grace visited their school and the students were invited to try and bowl him out on a fairly dodgy wicket.

"Great uncle Bert, GH Kingston, managed to bowl him out and received a shilling for doing so."

Mr Kingston said that by the time he was a child, only two of the brothers, including his grandfather, were alive, and their achievements "were not really celebrated" as he grew up.

"The records were just put in a box, I've only just dug them out recently," he said.

"But the history is passed on. When we get the cuttings out, we learn more about the family."