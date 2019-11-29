Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Shane Fox was described by his parents as "full of life and a loving son"

The parents of a man stabbed to death a year ago said the last 12 months have been "a complete and utter nightmare".

Shane Fox, 26, died from a knife wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent on the Hemmingwell Estate, Wellingborough, at about 02:00 GMT on 1 December 2018.

No-one has been charged over his death and Northamptonshire Police has now put out a fresh appeal for information.

Mr Fox's father Ian said: "You get days where you don't want to wake up, we just want to be with him and we can't."

"We're just living day-to-day because there's an emptiness inside all the time," his mother Caroline said.

"You can't think of Christmas because you know there's going to be someone missing."

Image caption Ian and Caroline Fox say the death of their son Shane has left them "numb"

At the time of the attack Mr Fox was with his brother Craig, who was also stabbed but was not seriously injured.

Mrs Fox said: "This has just been a complete and utter nightmare for us.

"Somebody knows something on this estate and as a mother I'm asking them to come forward, because I'm sure they would want someone to come forward if it was their child."

Image caption Tributes to Shane Fox remain on the Hemmingwell Estate in Wellingborough

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said: "We've followed up hundreds of lines of inquiry.

"We've arrested four people but unfortunately we haven't found somebody that we believe is our suspect."

He said they were looking for two witnesses, a man was seen banging on Mr Fox's front door at about 21:00 on 30 November and a person seen on CCTV at the nearby Well Cafe at about 01:55.

"This is a close knit community, I really believe somebody on this estate knows what's happened," Det Ch Insp Banfield added.