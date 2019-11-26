Image copyright PA Media Image caption Harry Dunn's father Tim Dunn was left outside the hustings

Dominic Raab was called a "coward" by the friends and family of Harry Dunn as they were left outside of a hustings in his constituency.

The 19-year-old died in a crash in Northamptonshire in August that led to the suspect leaving the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

His family had hoped to put pressure on the foreign secretary who attended the event at a packed church in Surrey.

A member of staff at the church said they were kept out due to fire safety.

The Conservative Party has been approached for comment.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dominic Raab (second from left) attended the event at East Molesey Methodist Church

Signs calling for Harry's family and friends to be allowed to enter were held up against the East Molesey Methodist Church door, which was monitored by staff.

There were chants of "let us in" from more than 50 people who were left outside on Monday night.

As Mr Raab left the church in an official car, a crowd booed and branded him a "coward".

Harry's father Tim Dunn said he had hoped to call on voters to back another candidate to unseat Mr Raab at the Esher and Walton constituency hustings.

Asked why he thought the foreign secretary did not speak to him, Mr Dunn said: "I think he doesn't want to give me the answers I need.

"There's things going on, we're not quiet about it, we think the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) and the FCO (Foreign Office) are talking and delaying tactics."

Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

Mr Dunn was fatally injured on 27 August, when his motorbike was in collision with a car owned by Anne Sacoolas outside RAF Croughton, where her husband Jonathan was an intelligence officer.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, left the UK claiming diplomatic immunity but the family are seeking a judicial review of that decision.

During the hustings, Rebecca Little, who lives in Cobham, said she asked about Mr Dunn's case on behalf of his family.

"There were several security detail preventing the family from coming in but they have a right to enter the hustings," she said.