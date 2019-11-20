Image caption Northampton General Hospital said it needed to cancel some operations to support its A&E department

A hospital has cancelled some non-urgent operations over the next four months to support its A&E department.

Northampton General said the move was to help with an anticipated growth in demand over winter.

It said it would still provide emergency operations, treat patients with cancer and take on day cases.

A hospital spokeswoman said it was a "more structured way to help us to avoid cancelling surgery at short notice".

In a statement the hospital said: "Anyone affected will receive information about what will happen with their treatment and whether we can provide surgery for them elsewhere."

Last week figures from the NHS showed waiting times at A&E and hospital care in England were at their worst level on record.

Image caption Northampton General Hospital's A&E department was rated "good" by inspectors

Last month the Care Quality Commission (CQC) downgraded Northampton General Hospital from "good" to "requires improvement".

But it was rated "good" for its urgent and emergency care.

A hospital spokeswoman said the cancelling of surgery at short notice, which has happened during previous winters, "caused a lot of frustration for patients".

She said: "Some have been cancelled multiple times, which we believe is an unacceptable way to treat our patients."

The hospital said the stopping of some routine non-urgent surgery was effective immediately until the end of March.