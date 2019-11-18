Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The serial number for the ring's diamond is GIA1192616624

More than £200,000-worth of jewellery has been stolen after a safe was taken from a house.

Between 16:00 GMT on Friday and 16:30 on Sunday, a property in Battalion Drive, in the Wootton area of Northampton, was broken into.

The safe contained a rose gold diamond ring valued at £90,000 and a Richard Mille ladies watch worth £120,000, said Northamptonshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officers.