Northampton

Northampton burglary nets jewellery worth £200,000 in safe

  • 18 November 2019
One of the stolen items Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption The serial number for the ring's diamond is GIA1192616624

More than £200,000-worth of jewellery has been stolen after a safe was taken from a house.

Between 16:00 GMT on Friday and 16:30 on Sunday, a property in Battalion Drive, in the Wootton area of Northampton, was broken into.

The safe contained a rose gold diamond ring valued at £90,000 and a Richard Mille ladies watch worth £120,000, said Northamptonshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officers.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption The stolen Richard Mille ladies watch is worth £120,000

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites