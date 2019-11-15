Image copyright Northamptonshire Police/@NorthantsChief Image caption Northamptonshire Police chief constable stopped the car for "rather excitable driving"

A driver pulled over by a police boss driving an unmarked car told him, "sorry, I thought you wanted to race".

The driver, who accepted a caution, was stopped by Nick Adderley, Northamptonshire's chief constable, at about 22:15 GMT on Thursday.

Mr Adderley said the man had been involved in "rather excitable driving".

"The roads are slippery and we have lost far too many motorists this year. Please take care on the roads," Mr Adderley said.

After posting details of the encounter on Twitter, Mr Adderley received praise from his staff and other forces.

PC Mo Rashad, from Cleveland Police, said: "Wow... a chief constable doing operational police work. Northants should be proud."

It is not the first time Mr Adderley has stopped a driver whilst on the road.

Earlier this year, he arrested a 21-year-old woman who passed his unmarked car as she drove at 95mph.

When he pulled over the VW Golf, he discovered the woman had a 17-month-old toddler in the back.

Mr Adderley who took over as chief constable in July 2018, previously said road policing was "every officer's responsibility".