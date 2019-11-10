Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The parents of teenager Harry Dunn have been told by the government their claims of abuse of power by the foreign secretary are "without foundation".

The 19-year-old died in hospital after a crash in Northamptonshire in August. US suspect Anne Sacoolas left the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

Mr Dunn's parents allege the granting of immunity by Dominic Raab was "wrong in law".

The Foreign Office (FCO) has written to the family rejecting the allegations.

It told the BBC it had sent a letter - seen by the BBC - to Mr Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, but would not comment on its content. It expressed its "deepest sympathy" to the family.

Image caption Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn have met US president Donald Trump at the White House about the crash

In the letter, the FCO said it would "seek costs" for any judicial review brought and argues the family has not found "any reasonably arguable ground of legal challenge".

It said the allegation that the foreign secretary had "misused and/or abused his power" was "entirely without foundation".

Mr Dunn's motorbike crashed with a car owned by Mrs Sacoolas, the 42-year-old wife of a US diplomat Jonathan Sacoolas, outside RAF Croughton, near Brackley, on 27 August.

Northamptonshire Police has handed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service after interviewing Mrs Sacoolas in the US.

Family spokesman, Radd Seiger, said Mr Dunn's parents were in the process of "digesting" the letter from the FCO with lawyers.