Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

Police investigating the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn have handed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Northamptonshire Police completed the file after interviewing crash suspect Anne Sacoolas, the 42-year-old wife of a diplomat, in the US on Thursday.

Mr Dunn died in hospital after the crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August.

Spokesman Radd Seiger said the Dunn family were pleased the file had been handed over to CPS "at long last".

Mr Dunn's parents are campaigning for justice after Mrs Sacoolas returned to the US, claiming diplomatic immunity, shortly after the crash.

The CPS will now make a decision based on the evidence in the file whether to bring charges forward against anyone involved in the case.

The BBC has been asked the CPS for comment.

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas, pictured on her wedding day in 2003, left the UK after the crash

Mr Dunn's motorbike crashed with a car owned by US citizen Mrs Sacoolas outside the Northamptonshire airbase on 27 August.

His parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, travelled to the US as part of their campaign and have been calling for Mrs Sacoolas to answer questions over their son's death.

Mr Seiger said: "On 26 September the family were told they had less than 1% chance of somebody being held accountable for the loss of their son.

"I believe we would not be in this scenario were it not for the incredible determination of the most courageous and dignified family I have ever met - who have moved heaven and earth to get justice for their son on both sides of the Atlantic."

Image caption Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn met Donald Trump at the White House

Mr Dunn's family has announced plans to sue Mrs Sacoolas, and said lawyers would also look at "lawless misconduct" of the US administration.

Legal action has also been launched against the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the family intends to refer Northamptonshire Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over its handling of the investigation.