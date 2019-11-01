Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Reece Ottaway was seen as a rival drug dealer by his killers

Five men have been jailed for killing a rival drug dealer who was "repeatedly stabbed and left for dead" in his home.

Reece Ottaway, 23, died at Cordwainer House in Byfield Road, Northampton, on 1 February.

The jury at Northampton Crown Court were told the group went to his flat to rob him of money and drugs.

Four were found guilty of murder and given life sentences while another man was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 16 years.

In sentencing them, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said: "Reece Ottaway was seen by all of you as being a rival drug dealer.

"You went to his home as he was sleeping in the living room with his girlfriend."

Image caption Mr Ottaway was found dead in Cordwainer House in Northampton

Prosecutor David Herbert QC had told the trial the men came armed with a baseball bat, a BB gun and a machete, which he said was a "fearsome weapon".

He said the men "smashed their way" into Mr Ottaway's flat, in a social housing complex.

He was then "repeatedly stabbed and left for dead", he said.

Mr Herbert told the jury that Mr Ottaway suffered seven separate stab wounds, including one which was 15cm deep.

Mr Ottaway's mother Charlotte Marshall told the sentencing hearing his death had "broken" the family.

She said: "This was the cruellest act possible, the malicious taking of the life of a gentle man, my own sweet baby boy."

Four men were found guilty of murder on Wednesday and had all previously admitted conspiracy to rob:

Adison Smith, 20, of no fixed address, sentenced to a minimum of 31 years

Cameron Higgs, 20, of Chestnut Close, Milton Malsor, sentenced to a minimum of 28 years

Jordan Crowley, also known as Jordan Kimpton, 21, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston, sentenced to a minimum of 34 years

Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton, Northampton, sentenced to a minimum of 28 years

Ethan Stirling, 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs, was found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to 16 years.