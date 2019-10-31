Northampton

Harry Dunn: Death crash suspect interviewed by police

  • 31 October 2019
Harry Dunn Image copyright Justice4Harry19
Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Volvo

Police investigating the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn have interviewed suspect Anne Sacoolas in the US.

Mr Dunn died in hospital after a crash near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August.

His parents have been campaigning for justice after Mrs Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US diplomat, was granted diplomatic immunity and left the UK.

Northamptonshire Police said details of the interview had been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service.

