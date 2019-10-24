Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Volvo

The family of Harry Dunn is to begin legal action against the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

The 19-year-old died in a crash outside RAF Croughton with a car owned by US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who later left the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

Earlier the Dunn family held a meeting with human rights barrister Geoffrey Robertson QC.

Family spokesperson Radd Seiger told Sky News: "The first action we will be taking is against the FCO."

"We will be shortly issuing a letter of claim which is a prelude to a judicial review," he added.

The family has also referred Northamptonshire Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Mr Seiger said: "We are absolutely clear that the Foreign Office's decision to advise Northamptonshire Police that Mrs Sacoolas had the benefit of diplomatic immunity was unlawful and we will be seeking a judicial review of that decision to have it quashed."

He also appealed for Mrs Sacoolas "to come back to this country and face the music."

On Tuesday, Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said Mrs Sacoolas would be interviewed under caution in the US.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police are waiting for the necessary visas.