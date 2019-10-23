Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Volvo

Harry Dunn's father has said he is "very pleased" the suspect in the crash that killed him will be interviewed in the United States - but he does not believe she will return to the UK.

Tim Dunn's son died in a crash outside RAF Croughton with a car owned by US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who later left the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said she would be interviewed under caution.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police are waiting for the necessary visas.

'Frustrated'

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Mr Adderley said Mrs Sacoolas had asked to be interviewed by officers from his force "in order for them to see her and the devastation this has caused her and her family".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley says officers will travel to the US

On Wednesday, Mr Dunn told BBC Radio Northamptonshire: "We are obviously very pleased to hear they are travelling out to America - that's great news.

"Hopefully, they are getting somewhere to help get her to come back to the UK and start proceedings.

"We understand the police are doing their job; yes, we've been frustrated not getting answers, but we understand they've got their things to do. We are happy [with the police], they have been talking to us."

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas, pictured on her wedding day in 2003, left the UK after the crash

Mr Dunn's motorbike was involved in a collision outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August. He died in hospital.

Mrs Sacoolas' husband Jonathan is a US intelligence official who was working at the base at the time of the crash.

Both the British and US governments agree that by returning to the US, Mrs Sacoolas forfeited the right to diplomatic immunity.

However, Mr Dunn's father said he did not expect her to return to the UK.

"If I'm honest, I don't think she'll come back," he said.

"After our meeting with the president and the way that went, they were adamant that she would not be coming back to the UK.

"Of course I hope for it, but in my heart I don't think she will be."

He said that if Mrs Sacoolas did not return, the family's way to get justice would be to "get the whole truth of what went on and why she was allowed to leave".

"We still believe that she never really had diplomatic immunity from the start," he said, adding that "it was a mistake to let her leave the country".

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has asked for all correspondence between the US Embassy, the Foreign Office and Northamptonshire Police to be made public.

She said she "smelt a rat" and would be "digging" on the behalf of the teenager's family.