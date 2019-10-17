Image caption The Hutchison family and the DIY SOS team celebrate the end of the renovation work

The presenter of DIY SOS said their latest house renovation project showed "the best of our society".

The team from the BBC One programme was in Corby, Northamptonshire, to rebuild Jackie and Colin Hutchison's home for their last "big build" of the year.

They were let down by builders working on changes for their 16-year-old son Jordan, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Mr Hutchison said: "To get our house back for our family is truly amazing."

The couple spent £60,000 on the modifications but in the end they were left with "a complete mess".

Image caption Nick Knowles (left) with the Hutchisons addressing volunteers after the reveal

Their home was a shell without a roof, and the couple and their three children moved into Mrs Hutchison's mother's house.

Jackie Hutchison said: "This whole thing had been going on for months and months.

"We just wanted to come home."

Image caption The "big reveal" of the inside of the house will be shown on BBC One next year

The DIY SOS team began work last week with the help of volunteers.

Mr Huchinson admitted: "Seeing the crowd nine days ago was overwhelming."

They now have a finished home for themselves and their three children, the results of which will be seen on the DIY SOS programme next year.

Image caption Jordan Hutchinson (centre) needed his home altered because of his cerebral palsy and epilepsy

Presenter Nick Knowles said: "It is an extraordinary thing, it's the best of our society and it's massively emotional."

He said more than 100 local suppliers and volunteers had "become really involved with the family".

"I get really attached to the family," he added.

"It's life changing stuff."