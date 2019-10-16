Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pollock made his Northampton Town debut earlier this year against Cambridge United

A YouTube video of a professional footballer taking issue with his skills ratings in a video game has been viewed more than two million times.

Northampton Town midfielder Scott Pollock attempted to show his 51/100 overall Fifa 20 rating was too low.

The highest rated player is Barcelona and Argentina striker Lionel Messi with 94/100, while England captain Harry Kane gets 89/100.

Pollock described some of his ratings as "harsh".

Players are rated out of 100 on the EA Sports game for their pace, shooting and passing ability, dribbling and defending skills and overall strength.

The video featuring the 18-year-old shooting, passing and dribbling was filmed by football "freestyler" Kieran Brown.

Image copyright YouTube/Keiran Brown Image caption The video was shot by Keiran Brown (left) who also attempted the skills alongside Pollock (right)

Pollock was particularly unhappy with his 43 rating for shooting. He said: "I think it's a bit harsh."

The video shows him scoring several shots, including volleys and penalties, leading Brown to say they should "bump his stats up a bit".

Pollock is not the only player who is unhappy with his rating on the EA Sports game.

England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, 19, complained he had only been rated 77 for passing.

While his England teammate, Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier said: "My pace is 54 and my dribbling is 65 - it makes no sense."

Image copyright YouTube/Kieran Brown Image caption Northampton Town player Scott Pollock attempts to show his passing and shooting rating were not high enough on Fifa 20

Pollock is no stranger to attention on YouTube after he emerged as one of the stars of online football team Hashtag United, which had almost half-a-million subscribers before he joined Northampton's youth team.

Set up by YouTube personality Spencer Owen in 2016, Hashtag United - which was granted entry into the non-league pyramid last summer - gained followers mainly through exhibition matches against celebrities.