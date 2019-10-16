Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Volvo

The parents of fatal crash victim Harry Dunn have met Donald Trump at the White House amid a row over diplomatic immunity for the main suspect.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, left the UK just days after the crash which killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist.

Harry's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, said the president was warm and sympathetic but did not back calls for Mrs Sacoolas to return to the UK.

She was also at the White House, but Harry's parents declined to meet her.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Charlotte Charles (l) and Tim Dunn (r) want Anne Sacoolas to return to the UK

Harry, 19, died near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August.

Over the weekend, Mrs Sacoolas - who is reportedly married to a US intelligence official who was stationed at the base - broke her silence over Mr Dunn's death in a letter via her lawyers.

In it she said she wanted to meet his parents "so that she can express her deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident".

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas, pictured on her wedding day in 2003

Mrs Sacoolas was said to be covered by diplomatic immunity as the spouse of a US intelligence official, though that protection is now in dispute.