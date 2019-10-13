Rain delays play at the World Conker Champions 2019
The World Conker Championships has taken place despite play being delayed due to heavy rain.
Between 250 and 300 entrants normally brandish their conkers in the event, but this year only 135 people took part.
The main arena, at Southwick, Northamptonshire, was flooded so podiums had to be moved elsewhere.
Jasmine Tetley, 26, went on to claim the 2019 title after beating Andy Moore, 53, from Birmingham.
Despite the start of the event being delayed for about two-and-a-half hours, the soil scientist, from Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire, could not be dampened.
Organiser St John Burkett said the championships had been going for 54 years and it had only rained in four of those years.
He said last year's weather had similarly affected the turnout and it was feared the competition's future could be in doubt if the same thing happened again next year.
"It costs us about £7,000 to put the championships on and we keep money back for one extra championships should we make no money.
"We've got enough to run it next year if we make no money today... but a bit of sponsorship would help a lot."
The event is said to have raised £420,000 since 1965 for the blind and partially sighted.
Stephanie Withall, crowned champion in 2015, was also one of those undeterred by the weather and keen to lift the trophy once more.
"It's a great British event… it's a really good laugh," she said.
"It's something I think should be supported. I used to play conkers as a kid, so now I can actually get crowned as a conker champion.
"The kudos is worth a couple of free pints here and there and to say you are a world champion does tend to throw people until you explain."
Official rules
Conkers are provided for each game and cannot be tampered with or reused
- There must be at least 20cm (8in) of lace between knuckle and nut
- Each player takes three alternate strikes at their opponent's conker, with a game decided once one of the conkers is smashed
- If a game lasts for more than five minutes it is halted and each player will be allowed a further nine strikes
- If neither conker is smashed, the winner is the player who hit the nut the most times during this period