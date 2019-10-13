Image caption The World Conker Championships's main arena was hit by flooding, forcing the podiums to be moved

The World Conker Championships has taken place despite play being delayed due to heavy rain.

Between 250 and 300 entrants normally brandish their conkers in the event, but this year only 135 people took part.

The main arena, at Southwick, Northamptonshire, was flooded so podiums had to be moved elsewhere.

Jasmine Tetley, 26, went on to claim the 2019 title after beating Andy Moore, 53, from Birmingham.

Image caption Queen Conker Jasmine Tetley lifted the world title after beating men's champion Andy Moore

Despite the start of the event being delayed for about two-and-a-half hours, the soil scientist, from Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire, could not be dampened.

Organiser St John Burkett said the championships had been going for 54 years and it had only rained in four of those years.

He said last year's weather had similarly affected the turnout and it was feared the competition's future could be in doubt if the same thing happened again next year.

"It costs us about £7,000 to put the championships on and we keep money back for one extra championships should we make no money.

"We've got enough to run it next year if we make no money today... but a bit of sponsorship would help a lot."

The event is said to have raised £420,000 since 1965 for the blind and partially sighted.

Image caption Organiser St John Burkett pictured at Sunday's rain-soaked site in Southwick

Image caption The 2015 World Champion Stephanie Withall made an unsuccessful attempt to gain her title back

Stephanie Withall, crowned champion in 2015, was also one of those undeterred by the weather and keen to lift the trophy once more.

"It's a great British event… it's a really good laugh," she said.

"It's something I think should be supported. I used to play conkers as a kid, so now I can actually get crowned as a conker champion.

"The kudos is worth a couple of free pints here and there and to say you are a world champion does tend to throw people until you explain."

Official rules

Image caption Chelsea Pensioner John Riley and the 2017 Conker King competed again in this year's event

Conkers are provided for each game and cannot be tampered with or reused