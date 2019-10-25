Image caption The man was buried in the wrong grave in Kingsthorpe Cemetery, Northampton, in 2008

A man's body lay in the wrong grave for 10 years unnoticed because of a council mistake, a report found.

The man died in 2008 but the error was only uncovered - causing the family "significant distress" - after his wife of more than 50 years died in 2018.

The two side-by-side plots were bought because they wished to be buried in the same way as they slept in bed.

Northampton Borough Council has apologised to the couple's daughter and paid compensation of £500.

Their daughter, who did not wish to be named, said she felt "robbed" of telling her mother about the mistake while she was still alive.

"My mother suffered from Alzheimer's but if we'd have known this not long after my father had died, she was OK, we'd probably have accepted it as a family and it would not have been an issue," she said.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said the plots in Kingsthorpe Cemetery were bought in 1999, with the intention being her father would be buried in plot X and mother in plot Y.

Image caption The same council has had previous cases of wrongful burial

Following her father's death the funeral directors told his wife he would be buried in plot Y, after which her daughter called the cemetery to question the plot number and she said it was corrected.

Council records showed the interment fee and a headstone invoice were for plot X, but her father was buried in plot Y.

She said after her mother died the cemetery office noticed the error and the family went ahead with burying her in plot X.

The daughter said she understood the plot on the other side of her father had subsided and no burials could take place there.

The council offered to exhume and rebury the woman's parents in the correct plots, but the ombudsman said the "family understandably felt this was too distressing and declined".

Their daughter said that she has not been to the graves regularly since discovering the error because she "doesn't want to see it".

This is not the first time that the same council has been involved in cases of wrongful burial - with two other cases in 2016.

A council spokesman said: "We have apologised unreservedly and have reviewed our processes to ensure that customers' wishes are gathered at the point of plot purchase to avoid any future misunderstandings."