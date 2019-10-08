Image copyright Google Image caption Three men accused over the slaughter and butchery of sheep are to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court

Three men have been charged in connection with the illegal slaughter of sheep and lamb over the summer.

The three, all from Birmingham, are charged with conspiracy to steal in relation to the slaughter and illegal butchery of sheep and lambs.

Robert Iordan, 23, Florin Nutu, 35, and Voirel Manu, 38, will appear before Northampton magistrates on Wednesday.

Twelve reports of illegal butchery were made to police in Northamptonshire between 22 June and 7 October.

Mr Iordan and Mr Nutu, both of Dunsink Road, were arrested on the A14 in the early hours of Monday following the discovery of nine illegally butchered sheep near Welton on Sunday evening.

Mr Manu, of no fixed address, was arrested in Birmingham on Monday evening.

Insp Tracy Moore said: "We know these crimes caused a great deal of upset and anger to both the owners of the animals and to rural communities."