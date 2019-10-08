Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was in a crash with a Volvo

The parents of a teenage motorcyclist killed in a crash have said "we will go to Washington if we have to", to secure the return of a US diplomat's wife suspected of driving the other vehicle.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in a crash with a Volvo in Northamptonshire on 27 August.

Anne Sacoolas, a suspect in the crash, later left the UK despite telling police she had no such plans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the US to reconsider its decision to allow her immunity.

Meanwhile, both Northamptonshire's chief constable and police and crime commissioner have urged the Americans to waive Ms Sacoolas's diplomatic immunity.

'Appalled and devastated'

Tim Dunn, Harry's father, said: "With Boris Johnson saying what he did, it was nice to feel actually we were getting the support we were trying to get.

"Maybe President Trump will look at this and hopefully look in our favour."

Harry's mother, Charlotte Charles said: "We have spoken to some American news channels, we've got others lined up. The message is clearly getting out across there.

"The messages of support we've had from the US have been immense. They're all appalled and devastated for us and disgusted that this woman has been allowed to leave the UK."

Image caption Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles have spoken to US media about their case

Ms Charles said: "We are determined to see it through, we won't stop. We will go to Washington if we have to, we've taken [legal] advice on that."

She said they will "plead" to President Trump to not only waive Ms Sacoolas's diplomatic immunity, but also "look at the laws" around diplomatic immunity

"With the amount of diplomats we have in the UK, we can't have someone go out and do something like that again and leave another family to suffer," she added.

Harry Dunn died in hospital shortly after his Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Volvo XC90 at about 20:30 BST, close to the RAF base at Croughton.

Under the 1961 Vienna Convention, diplomats and their family members are immune from prosecution in their host country, as long as they are not nationals of that country. However, their immunity can be waived by the state that has sent them.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, has spoken to the US ambassador Woody Johnson, and raised the case in a telephone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A Foreign Office spokesman said Mr Raab had "reiterated his disappointment with the US decision and urged them to reconsider".