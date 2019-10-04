Image caption The housing development of 1,750 homes will be located between Harlestone and Duston

Some 1,750 new homes will be built on the edge of a town after being granted planning permission by two councils.

The development between Duston and Harlestone has been approved by South Northamptonshire and Daventry district councils.

The site straddles the boundaries of both authorities, despite being in the Northampton urban area.

Duston and Harpole parish councils had raised concerns over the "significant" increase in traffic it would bring.

The developer JS Bloor will initially build 600 homes and then a further 1,150 in the second and third phases.

The development would include a new primary school and community centre, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The scheme would be delivered over an 11-year period with work commencing between the end of 2020 and the start of 2021.

Councillor Matt Golby, from Duston Parish Council, said: "We're going to have a lot of vehicle movements and we already know that it's struggling at the best of times.

"We need to be really mindful of the impact these large developments have on the communities that are already established."

But he said: "We acknowledge we need these houses."

Members of the South Northamptonshire Council planning committee unanimously approved the scheme, following the approval from Daventry District Council granted last week.