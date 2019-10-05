Football fans and players have paid tribute to former Leyton Orient and Northampton Town boss Justin Edinburgh.

The two clubs are playing for the first time since his death in June, aged 49, five days after a cardiac arrest.

Edinburgh had been Orient manager since November 2017, which followed an eight-month spell in charge of the Cobblers.

There was applause before the League Two match at Northampton's PTS Academy Stadium, and money was collected to set up a heart health charity in his name.

Fans displayed banners paying tribute to Edinburgh, and his picture appears on the cover of the programme.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Justin Edinburgh died on 8 June, aged 49

As a player, he won the FA Cup and League Cup with Tottenham Hotspur and later went on to manage Newport County and Gillingham before eight months at Northampton in 2016-2017.

At Orient he oversaw a successful 2018-19 season, winning the National League title and promotion to EFL League Two.

Paying tribute to Edinburgh, Cobblers boss Keith Curle said: "He had a real enthusiasm and passion for football and I think everybody who knew Justin was touched by his professionalism, affection and enthusiasm for the game."