Image caption The shooting happened near Booth Meadow Court in Northampton on Monday

A 15-year-old has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Northampton.

The boy, from the town, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, after the incident at 19:30 BST on Monday, near Booth Meadow Court in the Thorplands area.

The 16-year-old suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, Northamptonshire Police said.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said there was no risk to the wider public.

He said detectives were "working hard to understand what has happened and why".

"Thankfully the victim continues to recover well, and I'd like to repeat our plea for anyone with information which might be relevant to our investigation to get in touch", he said.