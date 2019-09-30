Image copyright All Saints' Church Image caption The suspect had been sitting in the congregation shortly before he was spotted on CCTV in a choir room

A churchgoer broke into a choir room and stole from musicians as they took part in a Sunday service.

The rector of All Saints' Church in Northampton said mobile phones, bank cards, cash and a laptop were taken, causing "no small amount of distress."

A Facebook post showed a CCTV image of the man, who is said to have forced a locked door, shortly after he "accepted a hymnbook and a warm welcome."

A nine-year-old chorister was among five people to have belongings taken.

Northamptonshire Police said it was investigating the incident, which happened at the church in George Row just after 10:30 BST yesterday.

Image copyright All Saints' Church Image caption The incident happened shortly after a Sunday service at All Saints' Church in Northampton

Rector Oliver Coss said: "The man, who moments before had been sitting among the assembled congregation in the nave, having accepted a hymnbook and a warm welcome, ascended the steps, forced the locked door to the choir room and set about thieving from our musicians.

"We have a commitment to being an open church and do not shut our doors simply because of incidents like this.

"Our general experience is, in any case, that locked doors do not deter the determined and desperate criminal."

He added repairs were being carried out and all stolen belongings would be replaced.

In May, a chalice donated to a church by a mother and father in memory of their son who was killed in World War One was stolen from the church ahead of a service.