Image copyright Brickwood Family Image caption David Brickwood suffered multiple injuries in the attack

Police investigating the murder of an elderly scrap metal dealer, stabbed and beaten in his own home, have admitted they "know very little" about his killers.

David Brickwood, 74, died in hospital after being attacked at his house in Abington, Northampton, in the early hours of 26 September 2015.

He had 35 injuries, an inquest heard.

Several people have been arrested during the four-year investigation but no-one has been charged.

Det Insp Stuart Hitchon, leading the murder investigation for Northamptonshire Police, made a new appeal on the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow Live programme to mark the fourth anniversary of Mr Brickwood's death.

"What we do know is that the offenders have gained entry by removing the beading to the front window... and removing a pane of glass to gain entry," he said.

Other than that, we know very little about them.

"We believe there's certainly more than one - at least two - and we're appealing for witnesses who may have seen or heard something around that time."

Image copyright Brickwood family Image caption David Brickwood (back right) with his wife and sons, Dale, Nathan and Gary

Det Insp Hitchon re-appealed for information about two Ford Focus cars seen in the area shortly before the attack and seen leaving the area shortly after.

"It's still an active investigation but we still need that crucial piece of evidence," he said.

"I firmly believe that there's somebody out there in the community that knows what happened to David, and we're appealing today for people to speak to us so we can solve this case and bring justice for David and his family."