Image caption The force said it had made significant improvements since the inspectors visit in January

A senior inspector of police forces said she was "worried" about a force criticised over the deaths of two children.

A report on Northamptonshire Police has branded it "inadequate" at operating efficiently and investigating crime.

It said the force required improvement in effectiveness of reducing crime and how it treated staff and the public.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Zoe Billingham said the force was "really struggling" because of under-funding.

"Without a significant cash injection this force is going to continue to struggle", she added.

'Workforce spread thinly'

The inspection by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) in January, the findings of which have now been published, said the force had a "decade of under-funding".

Ms Billingham said: "I am especially worried about the force's efficiency, and how effectively it investigates crime and protects vulnerable people."

"The force doesn't always respond to vulnerable people quickly enough, so it could miss opportunities to safeguard people at risk.

"The force's limited understanding of demand for its services is worrying."

But she said this was because "the workforce is spread so thinly".

The force came under fire in June for having "missed opportunities" before the murders of two children killed by their father figures.

In July, HMICFRS said it was still failing vulnerable children.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dylan Tiffin-Brown, two, was killed in December 2017

Last week, Chief Constable Nick Adderley, who took over the force in August 2018, issued a video apology on social media ahead of the report.

He admitted some crimes had not been investigated properly, and said: "For those victims who've not had that level of service, I'm really sorry."

In response to the report Mr Adderley said he "recognised the findings" but said changes he had made would mean "a much better service for the people we serve".

The report said the force had "made some positive changes in its approach to crime prevention since our last inspection".

HMICFRS said because of the "critical improvements" required by Northamptonshire Police it had been placed its national oversight process.

Ms Billingham said it meant she would be in regular contact with Mr Adderley and also help lobby the government for more money for the force.