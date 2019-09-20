Northampton

Pedestrian killed in Northampton by 'large vehicle'

  • 20 September 2019
Image caption Emergency services were called to Kettering Road North at about 14:50

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by "a large vehicle", police said.

A 39-year-old man died at the scene after a collision in Kettering Road North, Northampton.

It happened by the junction of Churchill Avenue at about 14:50 BST. The road was closed as a result.

The force is appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to call them on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

