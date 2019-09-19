Image copyright Humbert and Ellis Image caption The pink silk pants were sold to an anonymous UK telephone bidder

A pair of knickers belonging to Adolf Hitler's wife Eva Braun has sold at auction for £3,700.

The pink silk pants embroidered with Braun's initials came from a private European World War Two collection.

They were sold to an anonymous UK telephone bidder who also bought her white lace nightdress for £2,600.

Northamptonshire auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said there was "perennial interest" in items from the Nazi Germany era.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eva Braun was Hitler's mistress - they married shortly before their deaths in 1945

In the same auction at Humbert and Ellis Auctioneers in Towcester, a bracelet presented to Hermann Goring's wife, Emmy, was sold for £1,850.

The gold-plated bracelet, dated 1938, has a central locket with a Swastika and opens up to reveal a picture of Hitler - of whom Goring was a close confidante.

Image copyright Humbert and Ellis Image caption The locket has a Swastika on the front and a picture of Hitler inside

"There continues to be a perennial interest in personal artefacts from such notorious high-level World War Two figures and accordingly such items, even without provenance, command high prices," Mr Humbert said.

It is not illegal to sell Nazi memorabilia in the UK but such sales in recent years have led some to question whether it is tasteful.

MPs have previously asked for a ban on the sale of these types of goods, and last year Facebook was urged to block Nazi relic sales.